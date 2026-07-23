Enugu Air aircraft overshoots runway in Benin

AN Enugu Air aircraft overshot the runway and veered into the surrounding bush after landing at the Benin Airport on Thursday, July 24.

The incident, which triggered panic among passengers, left everyone on board unharmed.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft resting off the runway on muddy ground as rain fell.

Passengers were seen disembarking from the aircraft, whose exterior appeared splashed with mud after leaving the paved runway.

Confirming the incident in a public notice, Enugu Air described the occurrence as a runway excursion, saying all passengers and crew members safely evacuated the aircraft without injuries or fatalities.

“Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway excursion after landing today,” the airline said.

It added that the aircraft had been secured and that the relevant aviation authorities had been notified in line with established procedures.

The airline warned that the incident could lead to temporary adjustments to some of its flight schedules, adding that affected passengers would be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) announced that it had commenced an investigation into the runway excursion.

The bureau said the aircraft, an Embraer E170 operating as Flight 4264 from Lagos to Benin, overran the end of Runway 05 at about 3:10 p.m. local time.

According to the NSIB, there were 63 passengers and five crew members on board, all of whom were safely accounted for, with no injuries reported. Investigators have begun examining the aircraft, reviewing runway conditions and interviewing the flight crew and other relevant personnel to determine the cause of the occurrence.