Environmental reporting contest seeks screeners, judges

The Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ) is seeking approximately 50 experienced professionals to serve as judges, screeners and back-up reviewers for the 2025 Awards for Reporting on the Environment.

These volunteers will play a vital role in helping identify and honor the most impactful environmental journalism of the year.

The organiser says they are particularly interested in expanding their pool to include new and diverse voices–including journalists from underrepresented lived experiences, international newsrooms, nonprofit media and a range of disciplines across the journalism ecosystem.

“This is a unique opportunity to help recognise outstanding environmental journalism, expand your professional network and support SEJ’s commitment excellence, equity and representation in media”.

Experienced news professionals, journalism educators and subject-matter experts can volunteer as judges and screeners.

The screening period for the SEJ Awards will begin in September. Screeners will have approximately four to six weeks to evaluate their assigned entries and recommend a shortlist of 35 to 40 entries per category for consideration by the judging panels.

Submit the interest form by September 2, 2025. apply here.