Eruku residents defy fear, grief, hold church service as kidnappers slash ransom to N20m per victim

By Dare Akogun

AMID fear and grief, worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Isegun in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State congregated on Sunday, November 23, to offer prayers for safe return of their members in terrorists’ captivity.

This is even as the community has confirmed that the kidnappers have reduced their ransom demand to N20 million per victim from the N100 million they earlier demanded.

The ICIR reports that worshippers gathered inside the blood-splattered auditorium of the Church where the attack occurred.

Pastor Bamidele Lawrence, who led the ‘special service’, told The ICIR that the incident was a “testing moment” for the congregation, adding that he had received “divine assurances” over the fate of the abducted members.

“God revealed to me that all our people will return alive. It will be a miracle when they regain freedom,” he said.

During the service, a worshipper, Elder Ige, whose wife and son are among the abducted, made an emotional appeal to authorities.

“My wife and son were kidnapped, my son was just released just two weeks ago, he was first kidnapped in September, and I raised 2 million naira to secure his release.

” He has been kidnapped again with my wife, I don’t know who I offended, I am begging the government and security agencies, please help us bring them back,” he said in emotion laden voice.

The ICIR observed a significant deployment of security personnel in the town, including the military, Special Tactical Squad from the Force Headquarters, SWAT, Anti-Kidnapping operatives from the Kwara Police command, and local vigilantes.

Despite the deployment, residents say fear persists, especially as the attackers remain at large.

The Eruku incident underlines the growing vulnerability of border communities in Kwara, many of which lie along the forested corridors linking Kogi and Niger states now hotspots for organised kidnapping syndicates.

There are concerns that the Eruku attack could worsen the humanitarian and economic impact on local communities already struggling under repeated raids, displacement, and loss of livelihoods.

Kidnappers reduce ransom as community Confirms 38 abductees

Findings by The ICIR reveal that Kidnappers the abductors have reduced their ransom demand to N20 million per victim, after initially asking for N100 million each.

With each victim priced at N20 million, families of the abducted now face a combined demand of N760 million, a sum security experts warn could embolden criminal networks if paid.

Also, the Church has formally confirmed that 38 persons were taken during the invasion contrary to exaggerated figures circulating online.

The Church Secretary, Michael Agbabiaka, who spoke with the ICIR on Sunday, said the reduction in the ransom followed negotiations with the abductors.

“The kidnappers first asked for N100 million each, but we negotiated it down to N20 million per person. We have not heard from them since Friday. As of now, 38 people are in captivity,” he said.

Agbabiaka said the Church had documented names and phone numbers of all abducted persons to avoid misinformation.

He dismissed viral social media claims that over 60 persons were taken.

“We initially counted 35 of our members. Later, we confirmed that three other non-members were also abducted. That gives us a verified total of 38,” he explained.

He disclosed that three worshippers were killed during the attack, while one injured victim remains hospitalised.

A Security analyst who doesn’t want his name in print told The ICIR that the reduced ransom demand may indicate one of two things: “Either the kidnappers are under pressure from intensified military presence, or they are seeking faster payouts before security forces close in.”

As at the time of filing this report, neither the Kwara State government nor security agencies have publicly confirmed the ransom negotiations.

However, security sources said joint operations in the area had been ordered following instructions from President Bola Tinubu.

This report is part of The ICIR’s ongoing monitoring of Nigeria’s escalating kidnapping crisis and the failure of state and federal authorities to dismantle cross-border criminal networks operating across North-Central Nigeria.