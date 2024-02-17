EU plans €37mn investment in Nigeria’s hydropower, electrification

THE European Union (EU) has disclosed plans to invest €37 million to boost hydropower, solar for health care facilities, and rural electrification with isolated and interconnected mini-grid projects in Nigeria.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, disclosed this during a visit to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Thursday, February 15 in Abuja.

She was accompanied by the new Head of Cooperation of the EU, DE Luca Massimo, and the Programme Manager on Energy, Godfrey Ogbemudia.

During the visit, the ambassador spoke on the EU’s various intervention programmes in the power sector, noting that “the current support would cover small hydropower, solar for health care facilities, rural electrification with isolated and interconnected mini-grids project, circular economy in power sector project. The projects will commence this year.”

Isopi requested the Minister to attend an upcoming launch of two projects funded by the EU and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in Nigeria.

Responding, the Minister, who received the ambassador in the company of his Chief Technical Advisor, Adedayo Olowoniyi, lauded the EU for the support given to Nigeria and said the nation expected more to enable it to address the enormous challenges in the sector.

He identified liquidity issues as the main problem that the government was trying to resolve. He said that the market would only be sustainable and run efficiently when there is a cost-reflective tariff in place.

Besides, he promised to work with the EU on its programmes, especially on Small hydro and state electrification.