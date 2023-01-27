European hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual FEC meetings — Pantami

EUROPEAN hackers made 66 attempts to compromise virtual meetings held by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last three years, according to Isah Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The minister disclosed this at the 19th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja on Thursday, January 26.

Pantami said the federal cabinet held over 108 virtual meetings since the unveiling of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements for Federal Public Institutions in October 2020.

He disclosed that 66 attempts were made by European hackers to compromise the meetings.

However, according to him, the attempts were successfully thwarted while the hackers were reported them to the authorities.

Pantami also said the Federal Government created more than 2.2 million jobs in the digital sector despite the nation’s telecommunications challenges.

He attributed the telecommunications problems to infrastructure deficit and vandalisation of fibre optic cables, noting Nigeria recorded 13,000 vandalism cases in a particular year.

Speaking further, Pantami said the government is working to stop criminals from using technology to commit crimes.

“Our role in cyber security is to ensure we minimise the possibility of a criminal deploying technology to commit a crime. So our work is proactive. At the same time, if the offence is committed and our intervention is required officially, then we will intervene.

“So, here, when it comes to minimising the probability of criminals committing a crime, we need to reintroduce the national NIN and civil registrations. Two, we enforce the NIN registration. NIN registration is by our law in Nigeria. NIN is mandatory for all citizens,” he said.