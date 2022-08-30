30.1 C
Abuja

2023: Nigerians will appreciate APC govt in six months – Buhari

News
Raji Olatunji
Related

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that in six months, Nigerians will appreciate the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for giving them the freedom to vote for their choice.

Buhari said this on Tuesday when he received members of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House, Abuja.

The President said his government will not allow Nigerians to be intimidated in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidations materially, morally or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them.’’

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari explained that non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process and ensures participation and inclusiveness.

Making reference to recent gubernatorial polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states, Buhari assured that APC would continue to ensure that elections reflect the choice of the people.

“I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that we will allow them to vote who they want. We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding.’’

Buhari further urged APC leaders to double their efforts in thinking and strategizing for the 2023 general elections.

