Ex-LASU VC dies at 75

Education
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Former Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lateef Akanni Hussein
Former Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Lateef Akanni Hussein. Credit: Twitter/@LASUOfficial
A FORMER Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, (LASU), Professor Lateef Akanni Hussein, has died at 75 years of age.

Hussein’s death was communicated via the official Twitter handle of the state government’s institution.

He died after a brief illness in the evening of Sunday, July 31, 2022.

A professor of Physics, he was the school’s sixth substantive vice chancellor, holding office between 2005 and 2011.

Hussein, who once worked as a lecturer in the Department of Physics, University of Ibadan, was once the Chairman, University of Ibadan Muslim Community.

In October 2010, four staff unions – the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the students union – passed a vote of no confidence on the VC and even prevented him from getting into the campus.

Similarly, the workers went on strike to deny Hussein entrance into the school premises, asking Governor Babatunde Fashola to sack him.

The matter was later resolved by the state government in 2011.

