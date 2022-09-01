22.1 C
Abuja

Lagos prioritises university education, establishes trust fund

Education
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos
Advertisement

Related

ASUU: How I resolved four-month strike overnight – Jonathan

ASUU declares indefinite strike after shutting down universities for six months

Support ASUU, Buhari’s ex-minister tells Nigerians

Report on Out-of-school-children in Akwa Ibom: State Government Reaction opens more loopholes

EKSU tackles ASUU President for calling universities pulling out of strike ‘quacks’

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Lagos State Government has set up the Lagos State Tertiary Education Trust Fund as a revolutionary model of funding tertiary education in the country.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this today when he received members of the Visitation Panel to the Lagos State University (LASU), led by the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, (UNILAG), Professor Abdulrahman Bello, at the State House, Marina.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, said Sanwo-Olu mentioned the need to create an independent funding channel for the state’s tertiary institutions as having become pertinent, given the nature of disputes characterising the national university system.

The disputes, the governor pointed out, had led to perennial staff strikes and closure of campuses across the country.

None of the three tertiary institutions in Lagos is taking part in the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, though.

Sanwo-Olu said the Fund would be a pragmatic strategy to meeting the schools’ requirements.

The governor directed the state’s Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, and the Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, to fashion out the statutory framework that will give legal approval to the Fund.

He said, “Now that we have three universities in Lagos, I believe there is a need for us to set up the Lagos State Tertiary Education Trust Fund, which, in our view, will create a sustainable model and the funding that is required, both internally and externally, to strengthen academic research, learning and all that is necessary to keep these universities on track of their mission.

- Advertisement -

“This is an idea whose time has come at the appropriate period many schools are under closure due to industrial disputes. I am issuing the responsibility to the Attorney-General and Special Adviser on Education to create the legal framework for the birth of the Trust Fund.

“This will be another legacy initiative our Government is bringing to sustain education in our State. This will create a financial model that will ensure sustainability of these schools.”

Sanwo-Olu said the Trust Fund would create an additional funding source to the three universities, aside the monthly subventions and intervention funds from federal education agencies, including the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He also tasked the LASU Visitation Panel to birth a new order of growth for the university, which was ranked as the second best university in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings in 2020.

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

N11.9bn stolen from Kwara treasury between 2011-2019 — Report

A FORENSIC audit commissioned by the Kwara State government has disclosed that about N11.9...
Big Investigation

How Corrupt immigration officers extort Nigerian passport seekers despite the launch of digital portal

THE Nigeria Immigration Service launched an electronic passport application in 2019 to curb corruption...
Featured News

Twitter to add Edit Tweet button

THE Twitter team is internally testing the 'Edit Tweet' button before it is extended...
Political Parties

2023: “We will help you since you don’t want PDP to win”, Wike tells Ayu

RIVERS State Governor Nyesome Wike said his group would ensure that the Peoples Democratic...
Conflict and Security

Global Initiative to launch new report on crime, instability in West Africa

THE Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), a civil society organisation, will launch...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleN11.9bn stolen from Kwara treasury between 2011-2019 — Report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.