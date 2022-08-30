BREAKING: Delta suspends JFK to Lagos flights

Delta Air Lines has suspended its flights between New York- JFK and Lagos effective October 4, 2022.

Delta Air Lines exclusively disclosed via a statement that the route suspension was to fit into “the current demand environment.”

The statement however stressed that the airline was still operating its Lagos and Atlanta routes.

It read, “Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment. The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market.”

The foreign carrier resumed operations on its Lagos-Atlanta route, on September 9, 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 virus with a decision to provide customers with additional safety measures.

In that period, the airline proposed to block middle seats till March 2021, as a means of boosting travellers’ confidence and encouraging travel.