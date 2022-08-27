Lagos parking authority dismisses allegation of excessive taxation

THE Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) has dismissed an allegation that it is excessively taxing residents to raise campaign funds.

A notice signed by the Authority’s General Manager, Adebisi Adelabu, stated the allegation was an attempt to incite people against the government.

A viral post on Facebook by a vehicle user had slammed the parking authority for issuing her a huge levy for parking outside her property’s perimeter fence.

The letter, dated August 15, 2022, was issued by LASPA to Nellies, a food and snack company. The agency charged the firm N290,000 for parking its vehicle on the setback.

According to the letter, the agency charged N80,000 per annum on three parking slots for off-street,with N50,000 as non refundable administrative processing fee.

In a tweet this morning, the agency justified its reasons for issuing the letter, adding that parking was a universal phenomenon and not a creation of the state government.

It also added that the business entity misinterpreted the notice and had long apologised.

The statement read, “The Authority, upon commencement of operations, has employed several Lagosians, irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation. The allegation that the State is using the Authority to raise campaign funds is reckless and mischievous.

“It is a fraudulent attempt to deceive the public and incite the people against the government. Parking is a universal phenomenon; it is not a creation of the Lagos State Government.

“The business entity that misinterpreted the Demand Notice from the Authority recently and posted erroneously on social media has since apologized to the Authority for misinforming the public.

The agency reiterated the reasons why it was set up.

The reasons included monitoring all private and public parking facilities for compliance purposes; charging fees on private commercial parks, non-commercial parks and other parking lots on any facility as identified by the Authority; and to issue permits for development of private and public parking facilities.

In an interview with journalists in March 2022, Adelabu noted that parking problems had been one of the thorniest issues affecting the state.

The LASPA GM listed various parking offences in the state as including parking of commercial vehicles on streets, blocking an entrance or exit and walkway, and parking on slots marked for public transport, fire service, ambulance, taxis and people with special needs.

She further said that parking of vehicles on sidewalks; road median, whether paved or not; and parking of vehicles within three meters of a fire hydrant, as well as parking of vehicles against the directional flow of traffic are now prohibited in the state.