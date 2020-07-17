Ex NDDC boss, Nunieh urges police to investigate Akpabio over missing files

JOY Nunieh, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has asked the Nigeria Police Force to investigate and charge the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio over alleged missing files in the Commission.

Nunieh made this demand when she virtually appeared before the House Committee on NDDC on Friday.

According to her, Akpabio was involved in the disappearance of files belonging to the NDDC against the decision of the management of the Commission.

She alleged that the missing files contained contracts of unexecuted contracts in which Akpabio was involved.

Nunieh also urged the NPF to investigate Akpabio for sending life-threatening text messages to her and for asking her to enter an oath.

“Because he is aware that I would not do his will, in a text message he sent to my phone, he said he ‘who lives by the gun would die by the gun’,” Nunieh alleged.

Nunieh further said that Akpabio has not contracted any credible forensic company in Nigeria to conduct a forensic audit of the NDDC as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I challenge him to bring out one of the nine companies to come out and say they are carrying out a forensic audit.

“There is no forensic audit going on, there are nine trustworthy forensic companies in Nigeria, none of our major auditing Nigeria firms is handling the forensics,” Nunieh alleged.

The former NDDC MD noted that in the certificate of no objection provided to the lead consultant on a forensic audit by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), no source of the fund was stated in it.

“The BPP failed and neglected to state the source of fund in the certificate of no objection provided to the lead counsel.

The contract has not been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the NDDC had no budget by then because the 2020 budget had not been passed, so where is the money coming from,” Nunieh said.

While responding to questions by the House Committee led by the Chair, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nunieh said she spent only N8 billion naira during her tenure.

However, Tunji-Ojo said the report of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has it that she spent N81.5 billion Naira during her time.

The House Committee has, however, summoned Mr. Akbaio to appear before it on Monday, July 20.