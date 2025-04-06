Ex-Oyo governor, Olunloyo dies days before 90th birthday

A FORMER governor of Oyo State, Victor Olunloyo, has passed on just days before his 90th birthday.

His family confirmed his death in a statement on Sunday, April 5, expressing their sorrow.

The statement, which was signed by Oladapo Ogunwusi on behalf of the Olunloyo family, noted that Olunloyo’s record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family.

Olunloyo, who held notable titles such as the Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, had an illustrious career.

He was a former Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic and Kwara State Polytechnic, among other significant appointments.

“With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of isVictor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Olunloyo was first Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates even as we come to grip with this devastating event,” the statement issued by the family read in part.

Born on April 14, 1935, the deceased served as the governor of Oyo State for a brief period from October 1, 1983, to December 31, 1983. His tenure came to an abrupt end when the military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari took power.

Olunloyo ran for governor under the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) and won, defeating the incumbent, Bola Ige of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

Before then he was said to be appointed as the Commissioner for Economic Development for the Western Region in 1962 at the age of 27, in the cabinet of Dr. Moses Majekodunmi.

He was re-appointed when Colonel Adeyinka Adebayo was appointed military governor of Western State.

Other positions he served while alive included Commissioner for Community Development, Education, Special Duties, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which includes crowning of two of Nigeria’s monarchs namely the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III and the Soun of Ogbomosho King Oyewunmi.