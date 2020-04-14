Expect your monthly payment today, FG tells N-Power beneficiaries nationwide   

THE Federal Government on Tuesday says it is ready to offset from today, the outstanding monthly entitlements of 500, 000 beneficiaries of the N-Power programme spread nationwide.

Salisu Na’inna Dambatta disclosed in a statement issued on behalf of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development that the payments would be done through bank account of the beneficiaries.

He said the minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has already signed the payment mandate and followed every due process in line with the required directive.

“Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability,” Farouq stated.

“Now that the rules were followed strictly and the process concluded, I was given the assurance that they will start receiving credit alerts from their banks today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

The N-Power Project is part of the National Social Intervention Programme (NSIP) developed by the current administration to address unemployment in the country.

It is spread across the nation with different categories such as N-teach, N-agriculture etc.

The payment is coming 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari directed the inclusion of extra 1 million households to the social register.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will along with relevant partners drive the overhauling process to ensure that the expected benefits of the NSIPs are realised in full,” the minister said.

She further promised to ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and the judicious application of public resources in running the programmes.

It can be recalled that the N-Power Programme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the Federal Government, which is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become practical solution providers in their communities, enabling them to become innovative players in the domestic and global markets.

The N-Power programme was designed for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

“Enrolled participants will be weaned off the programme after every 24 months to be replaced by another batch of youths drawn from across the country. Each participant is paid N30, 000 monthly allowance.”