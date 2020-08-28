Ezekwesili condemns Govt’s silence on abducted Kaduna school children

OBY Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education has condemned the abduction of school children and a teacher in Kaduna State by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The former minister in a series of tweets on Friday condemned the silence by the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government five days after the abduction of the school children.

She said that the country has a penchant for repeating terrible patterns of not learning from past mistakes.

“Still no word from @GovKaduna and @NGRPresident on schoolchildren and their teacher who were abducted in Kaduna several days ago? Ezekwesili’s tweet had read.

“What a penchant for repeating terrible patterns by never learning lessons from past mistakes do we have in governance! Give JUSTICE to the children. Right to human dignity must always matter to us.”

“Those who derided @BBOG_Nigeria for stepping up to amplify the voice of the families of our #ChibokGirls for 6 years now painfully have another chance to correct their attitude of “just-look-away-when-others-are-in-pain-syndrome.”

“The Kaduna school children are victims. In normal societies, WE all should care when tragedy befalls others. Tragedies should never be occasions for the “lousy politics of nothingness that is only consistent with degrading the Social Contract”. Use YOUR own Voice for the VICTIMS.”

The armed men had on Monday killed a man and abducted seven students and a teacher of Prince Academy, located at Damba-Kasaya village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, according to Premium Times

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when the gunmen stormed the rural community while the students were preparing for their Junior secondary school examination.

The abducted students were said to be JSS3 students who were among the exit students asked to resume by the federal and state government for their examination.

But there has been no official statement from the State Government and the Police on the incident.

The bandit according to a resident of the area spoken to by Punch Newspaper, Bawa Wakili, said they came in large numbers and shot sporadically.

He was also reported to have said the gunmen broke into the Aminci Baptist Church within the community where they destroyed musical instruments, including the public address system valued at thousands of naira.

Also, a youth who spoke with PremiumTimes, Akila‎ Barde, said the assailants arrived on motorcycles well-armed.

“They came into the village shooting before they went to the school and picked the students who were receiving lessons in preparation for their Junior examination.