Ezekwesili to lawmakers: Cancel your plan to buy those fleet of cars

FORMER Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili on Wednesday warned the leadership of the National Assembly to desist from reckless spending following an impending economic recession due to fall in the prices of crude oil occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19.



In a series of tweets, Ezekwesili called on the Nigerian lawmakers to immediately cancel their plan to purchase new fleets of vehicles.

Leadership of the @nassnigeria @NGRSenate and @HouseNGR must immediately cancel their plan to purchase those fleets of vehicles. The finances of the country never justified such spending before. The worsened financial condition totally FORBIDS such recklessness at this time. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) March 11, 2020

‘’It appears that a global recession will be inevitable at this rate of impact, our country entered this situation already, extremely vulnerable, it saddens me,’’ she said.

Adding that the finances of the country never justified such spending before, adding that the worsened financial condition in the country totally forbids such recklessness at this time of global challenge.

She lamented that one of the worst things in life that can happen to any people is to have an uncaring set of leaders in time of crisis.

“Nigerians must fasten our seat belts as global economy catches the impact of the health shock from CoronaVirus Global,” Ezekwesili said.

Nigeria recently confirmed its second case of the CoVID-19 infection, which has continued to spread widely in Europe and other countries outside of China.

The virus has recently resulted in the reduction of oil prices, the shutdown of Italy, travel bans to some countries, cancellation of premier league fixtures among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, in a meeting with leaders of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professionals Associations (AHPA) lamented that coronavirus is affecting Nigeria’s revenue.

The government is at the moment considering a review of its 2020 annual budget due to the fall in oil prices.