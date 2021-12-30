FAAN assures Nigerians of safety as insecurity rises at Lagos airport

— 2 mins read

AMID rising criminalities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has beefed up security at the facility.

Last week, the social media was filled with ugly tales of security breaches at the airport, especially at the car park area managed by a concessioner, Messrs Seymour Nigeria Limited.

Many vehicle owners complained that side mirrors were removed from their cars despite a claim by the facility operator that closed-circuit television cameras covered the place.

A victim, Anthony, who narrated his ordeal, said:” We went to pick up family members arriving for the Xmas holiday on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. About 2.30 p.m., we pulled into the multi-storey parking. We noted that this is the official FAAN designated parking garage run by a concessionaire.

“About 4 00 p.m., the driver went to pay for the parking fees to exit the facility to pick the arriving guests. When the driver got back to the car, both side mirrors had been stolen. They had ripped both mirrors of the Lexus 460 SUV.”

Anthony said he complained at the FAAN Security Unit in Tango City, where the officials called the garage supervisor.

He said:” To my utter shock, the supervisor said they left signage at the park, suggesting that cars are parked at owners’ risk. Hence the facility manager could not be held liable.”

Another victim, Moses Ologun, told The ICIR that one of his relatives was a victim in November.

“We park our car to pick a friend coming from abroad and on returning, we could not find our laptops and tablets.

“We did not bother to report to anybody because it will be a wasted effort. It is a sorry tale for an airport as important as this,” he said.

Reacting to the issue, General Manager for Corporate Affairs of FAAN Henrietta Yakubu said the car park managed by Messrs Seymour Nigeria Limited was safe for travellers and vehicles.

“With respect to a story making the rounds on social media and other traditional media on the above subject, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wish to state that the car park facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, being managed by Messrs Seymour Nigeria Limited is safe for travellers and vehicles, as additional security measures have been put in place to forestall the re-occurrence of such act.

“The unfortunate incident, which has been thoroughly reviewed and addressed, is an isolated case in the history of the management of the facility.

“While we have reached out to the victim of the incident, we would like to assure our esteemed customers that the airport, as well as its parking facility, is safe and secure.” the statement read.

Earlier in December 2021, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) authorities had threatened security agencies, including heads of military and paramilitary organisations at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), over reports of extortion.

The FAAN disclosed at that time that no fewer than six staff members of various security agencies were caught on camera extorting air travellers.