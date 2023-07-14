28.1 C
FAAN redeploys Lagos airport manager over stolen runway light

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has redeployed the South-West regional manager of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Felix Akinbinu, to its Airfield Services department following the theft of a runway lighting system at the Lagos airport.

The director of public affairs and consumer protection of FAAN, Yakubu Funtua, said that the airfield lighting system at the domestic runway 18R/36L of the airport was the one stolen, The ICIR reported on July 12.

The missing lighting equipment led to the suspension of some heads of relevant departments at FAAN on the directive of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole.

According to Funtua, FAAN has commenced an investigation into the matter and would do all it can to recover the stolen items, fish out the perpetrators and block all the loopholes that had been of concern about airport security.

In a memo signed by the managing director of FAAN, Kabir Mohammed, FAAN said it had redeployed Akinbinu to its airfield services department, The Punch reported.

Akinbinu is to hand over to Sunday Ayodele on or before Friday, July 14. Ayodele was until now general manager, airfield services.

An aviation consultant, Fatai Afolabi, had told The ICIR that FAAN needed to look inward to address the many security challenges at the airport.

