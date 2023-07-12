23.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

Stolen runway light: FAAN suspends officials, starts investigation to recover stolen items

Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX
Lighting at Airport runway
Lighting at Airport runway

Related

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reportedly suspended some officials over stolen runway lighting system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and has commenced an investigation into the matter.

The director of public affairs and consumer protection (FAAN), Yakubu Funtua, has confirmed the incident, according to reports.

The airfield lighting system at the domestic runway 18R/36L of the airport was said to have been stolen by some yet-to-be-identified workers.

FAAN had, on March 13, announced a shutdown of the runway for eight weeks to allow maintenance work, and channelled all flight operations to taxiway B-18L until the maintenance was completed, The ICIR reported.

The runway lighting system makes it safe for aircraft to take off and land at the domestic airport.

According to a Punch report, some heads of relevant departments at FAAN had been suspended over the missing lighting equipment on the directive of the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole.

Funtua said the FAAN had launched an investigation and assured that the agency would do all within its powers to get to the root of the matter.

He said because of the many agencies operating at the airport, including those supposed to be taking care of security, it would be unfair to accuse the FAAN staff of the occurrence.

“We can’t say exactly who did it, but we are doing all that we can to recover what is lost. We are going to recover it because we are going to find out those people who did it and then block all those loopholes,” he was quoted to have said.

Efforts to speak with the FAAN authority to clarify some issues were unsuccessful. Its spokesperson, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, did not answer calls or respond to the text message sent to her phone line.

An expert who spoke unanimously with The ICIR said FAAN needed to explain what happened.

He asked, “Was it that the lighting system had been installed and was stolen, or had not been installed and was stolen?”

He said the perpetrators of the act might have taken advantage of the closure of the runway, which lasted for about three months, to beat FAAN’s security apparatus.

There had been incidents of theft at the Lagos airport. For instance, in December 2021, Arik Air complained to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) about an attempted robbery of its taxiing aircraft by unknown men that encroached on the runway.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The ICIR reports that for nearly 16 years, the second runway of the MMA Lagos operated without airfield lighting until November 2022 when FAAN reopened the runway for flight services after the successful installation of the CAT III Airfield ground lighting system.

    An aviation consultant, Fatai Afolabi, told The ICIR that FAAN needed to look inward to address the many security challenges at the airport as there are personnel and touts with no business operating at the airport.

    Afolabi, a former financial secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), said, “What has happened is a reflection of the activities that go on in the airport. When you look at our airport, you will see a lot of security agencies, but their concern is to get some things from travellers. Security is not their concern.”

    Believing the theft must have been perpetrated by airport staff, he queried how possible it was for non-staff to walk onto the runway, an area not accessible to them, and steal the lighting system.

    Ehime ALEX

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    ‘Vessel intercepted with stolen crude notorious for altering its name’

    CREDIBLE Security intelligence has revealed that a vessel laden with stolen crude oil intercepted...
    News

    Tinubu condemns Plateau killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent killings in Mangu Local Government Area of...
    Health

    ‘Drug hawkers are merchants of death’, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

    THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians...
    Energy and Power

    Estimated billing: DisCos overbilled 5.96m electricity customers in Q1 2023 — Report

    THE 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) operating in Nigeria overbilled 5.96 million out of...
    Politics and Governance

    Ondo govt disagrees with APC chairman over Akeredolu’s health

    THE Ondo State government and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...

    Most Read

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Tribunal: APC, Tinubu oppose moves to merge Atiku, Obi’s petitions

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Nigerian Hilda Baci seeks Guinness world record in cooking marathon

    Tinubu sworn in as President of Nigeria

    Obi accuses INEC of non-compliance with court order on BVAS 

    219,000 pregnancies threatened by Sudan crisis — UNFPA

    Is Buhari’s daughter a board member of NNPC?

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    ‘Vessel intercepted with stolen crude notorious for altering its name’

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.