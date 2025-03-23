FAAN shuts Ibadan Airport

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a statement on Sunday, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said the Federal Government approved the closure to enable critical infrastructural upgrade at the facility.

Consequently, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency has shut the runway and suspended airport operations in compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation regulations.

The upgrade is part of the Oyo State government’s efforts to elevate the airport to international status.

The FAAN urged stakeholders and passengers to bear with the government during the closure, emphasising that the move aligned with aviation safety recommendations.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the temporary closure of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport (SLAA), Ibadan, due to ongoing upgrade works.

“As part of the Oyo State Government’s initiative to upgrade Ibadan Airport from a domestic to an international airport, various improvements and remodelling works are currently underway.

“In compliance with aviation safety recommended standards and processes, the closure became imperative to ensure the safety of passengers as well as airport personnel.”

The closure came two weeks after FAAN shut down a neighbouring airport in Akure, Ondo State, after rainstorms destroyed some if its infrastructure.