FAAN gives reason for shutting Akure Airport

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that it shut down the Akure Airport as a result of damage done to the facility by windstorm from a heavy downpour around the state capital on Monday, March 3.

The rain reportedly destroyed terminal building, critical equipment, staff quarters, and other strategic places at the airports.

In addition to the airport, the rainstorm destroyed houses, schools, and church buildings in several communities in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Communities, including Eleyewo, Ilu-Abo, and Bolorunduro were severely affected by the disaster.

In a statement on Thursday, March 6, signed by its spokesperson Obiageli Orah, FAAN apologised to passengers for any discomfort the development might have caused them.

It said a team of engineers had been deployed to the airport to assess the damage.

“FAAN regrets inconveniences caused by the natural occurrence and is working assiduously to ensure that normal flight operations are restored. FAAN promises to remain customer-driven while providing quality services,” the organisation stated.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

According to residents, the heavy downpour that lasted for hours started around 6:30 p.m and damaged homes, vehicles, shops, and other valuables.

The Akure Airport was immediately shut down by FAAN after the rainstorm on Monday.

Consequently, many passengers were left stranded at the airport.

.