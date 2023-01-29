31.1 C
Abuja

11 persons burnt to death in Ondo road accident

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Tanker explosion
Tanker explosion in Lokoja, Kogi State. PhotoCredit: Premium Times
NOT less than 11 persons were burnt to death in an auto crash involving a commercial passenger bus and a truck in in Ondo State on Sunday, January 28.

The incident, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), happened on Soka Bridge along the Benin-Ore Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

FRSC Commander, Ore Unit, Sikiru Alonge, blamed the accident on “one-way driving”.

He said the truck had a head-on collision with a passenger bus.

“The trailer passed through one way and, in the process, collided with the Marcopolo bus which was coming from Benin Road,” Alonge said.

“The bus caught fire in the process.”

He said the incident caused traffic congestion along the route. 

“The fire has been extinguished, while the traffic is being controlled on the Benin/Lagos lane,” he added.

The FRSC commander noted that efforts were on top gear with other security agencies to remove crashed vehicles from the road.

Alonge urged motorists to always obey all traffic rules to avert further tragedy.

Vincent Ufuoma
