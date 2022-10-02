23.1 C
Abuja

Akeredolu directs release of sixteen inmates in Ondo

News
Raji Olatunji
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
Advertisement

Related

Insecurity: Anyone living in a camp in Anambra State is a criminal – Soludo

Umahi to launch new video surveillance on security in Ebonyi

Sanwo-Olu grants release of forty-six inmates, commutes six death sentences to life imprisonment

2023: Tinubu appoints Yobe governor as campaign council adviser

Two dead, four injured on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway auto accident

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the release of 16 inmates from various correctional centres in the state.

Akeredolu, over the weekend, directed the state’s Comptroller of Federal Correctional Services to release the inmates, who were serving various jail terms.

He also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in custodial centres in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, said the governor’s directive is backed by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Titiloye, who is also the chairman of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, said the inmates were pardoned following the reports on their good conduct and behaviour while in the correctional centres.

Akeredolu urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see the grace given to them as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

He further called on the citizens of the state to avoid discrimination against the freed inmates but, instead, integrate them into their various communities.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Anyone living in a camp in Anambra State is a criminal – Soludo

THE Anambra State governor Charle Soludo has told the new General Officer Commanding (GOC)...
Investigations

In Nigeria’s Southeast, residents count loses as federal roads remain uncompleted, abandoned

By Arinze Chjioke In 2021, students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture in Abia...
News

Umahi to launch new video surveillance on security in Ebonyi

THE Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has disclosed that gunmen responsible for killings in...
News

Sanwo-Olu grants release of forty-six inmates, commutes six death sentences to life imprisonment

THE governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has granted the release of 46 inmates...
News

2023: Tinubu appoints Yobe governor as campaign council adviser

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Yobe State Governor...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUmahi to launch new video surveillance on security in Ebonyi
Next articleIn Nigeria’s Southeast, residents count loses as federal roads remain uncompleted, abandoned

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.