Akeredolu directs release of sixteen inmates in Ondo

THE Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the release of 16 inmates from various correctional centres in the state.

Akeredolu, over the weekend, directed the state’s Comptroller of Federal Correctional Services to release the inmates, who were serving various jail terms.

He also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in custodial centres in the state.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, said the governor’s directive is backed by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the 1999 constitution as amended.

Titiloye, who is also the chairman of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, said the inmates were pardoned following the reports on their good conduct and behaviour while in the correctional centres.

Akeredolu urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see the grace given to them as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

He further called on the citizens of the state to avoid discrimination against the freed inmates but, instead, integrate them into their various communities.