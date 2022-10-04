30 C
Abuja

FG sues Facebook owners, seeks N30bn penalty over unauthorised adverts

Mustapha Usman
Facebook changes name. Credit: ft.com
THE Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) says it has sued Meta Platforms Incorporated, owners of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, over unauthorised advertisements.

A statement ARCON released on Tuesday, October 3, disclosed it has lodged a suit against Meta at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division.

The ARCON maintains that its focus is on advertising and marketing communications on the online platforms, in line with the Act establishing it.

The regulatory body is seeking a declaration, among others, that the continued publication and exposure of various advertisements directed at the Nigerian market through Meta platforms without ensuring proper approval is “illegal, unlawful and a violation of the extant advertising law in Nigeria.”

The Council noted that the incorporated platforms had led to the loss of revenue for the federal government due to the continued exposure of unvetted adverts to Nigerian users.

The ARCON is, therefore, seeking N30 billion from Meta in sanction for the violation of the advertising laws, and for loss of revenue as a result of Meta Incorporated’s continued exposure of unapproved adverts on its platforms.

“ARCON reiterates that it would not permit unethical and irresponsible advertising on Nigeria’s advertising space,” it added.

Mustapha Usman
Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

