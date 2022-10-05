23.4 C
Abuja

Climate activists frown at World Bank’s sustained investment in fossil fuel

Health and EnvironmentClimate Change
Olugbenga ADANIKIN
climate change
Demonstrators protest against climate change. File Photo.
Advertisement

Related

[IN-DEPTH] How ‘one PHC per ward’ policy affects healthcare delivery in Oyo state

Cholera has killed 149 in Nigeria since January – NCDC

COP27: Elumelu tasks African countries to set agenda at UN Climate Change Conference

Zulum visits Bama hospital at night, orders employment of doctors, nurses from community

Six trapped in Lekki building collapse

Advertisement
Advertisement

ON Tuesday, a group of climate activists, the Glasgow Action Team, frowned at the World Bank on its sustained investment in fossil fuels, despite the global climate change agreement adopted to reduce carbon emissions.

During a zoom media conference, the activists – Jonah Gbemre, Murphy Akiri and Jake Hess – told the World Bank to transition from rhetoric to actions and reform its climate policy.

The group said that as nations commemorate the 2022 World Habitat Day, it was important to drive public attention to the growing inequalities and vulnerabilities caused by climate change, conflicts and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The World Bank was set up after World War II to rebuild economies, and its stated goals are to end extreme poverty by 2030 and increase prosperity. The Bank’s failure to tackle climate change is the latest challenge where the Bank has come short and failed to deliver for low-income countries,” the group stated.

According to the activists, since the Paris Agreement in 2015, the World Bank has provided about $12 billion in direct project finance to fossil fuels projects in 35 countries, accounting for more than any other multilateral development bank.

“The figure does not include billions more in support of fossil fuels through financial intermediaries, the biggest culprit being the commercial lending arm of the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC).”

Described as a false narrative, the group punctured the claim that fossil fuels would bring prosperity to the people, despite yearnings from Africans for clean and community-owned energy.

- Advertisement -

They also described as ‘harmful’ the idea of Net Zero, where big polluters continued to pollute the environment while promising what they assumed as unrealistic tree planting schemes that could only feasibly lead to land grabs.

“The World Bank is operating with impunity. The vast proportion of the World Bank’s lending and other programme portfolios remain immune from legal action, as does the IMF.

“This means that its contradictions are not held accountable. For example, it continues to invest in fossil fuels driving climate change, while trying to fix the problems caused by climate change, such as investing $10 million into reversing the degradation of Lake Chad.”

In February, the World Bank announced plans to support Nigeria in developing a Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) system, despite controversies surrounding the technology.

Some had argued the innovation, which claimed to store carbon underground to ‘mhelp Nigeria reach its emissions targets, was unproven and, thus, should be discarded.

The Center for International Environmental Law, a US-based body, described CCUS as “processes that collect carbon dioxide generated by high-emitting activities – such as coal, and gas-fired power production or plastics manufacturing – and then transport those captured emissions to sites where they are either used for industrial processes or stored underground.”

Recall that in his speech at the last UN Climate talks, President Buhari announced that Nigeria would become net zero by 2060, saying “the government is looking for partners, technology, and finance to make cleaner and efficient use of all available resources for a more stable transition in energy markets.”

- Advertisement -

However, the activists suggested that such technologies should be scientifically proven, given the number of false solutions promoted by lobbyists and financiers.

“The science is clear: The world is on a countdown to climate catastrophe if it does not cut carbon emissions. It’s now or never. The World Bank is a major investor of public money into energy projects and sets the norms for other multilateral lenders and crowds in private finance, so it is essential that those running the World Bank acknowledge the real-world impacts of its funding,” the group added.

They advised the World Bank to genuinely help reduce carbon emissions by shifting financing from fossil fuels to renewables and help ensure the new infrastructure benefits local communities.

The Bank was urged to also suspend the use of public money to bankroll dirty polluters, they asked the World Bank to align all its policies, programmes and projects into a 1.5-degree roadmap with poverty alleviation at its heart.

“Prioritise investment in Global South renewable energy projects, with civil society input, toward publicly owned, democratically controlled systems that serve the common good instead of private profit.

“Stop hoarding reserves and mobilise $1 trillion in new, genuinely green finance.”

Other recommendations were for the Bank to halt an extractive model financing to deliver a just transition through investments that would benefit the majority on the poverty line.

- Advertisement -

“Raise ambitions so that half of all World Bank financing is on climate adaptation and mitigation, given the scale and urgency of the crisis. Candidates for World Bank Leadership should be accountable and committed to scientific evidence,” the group noted.

Author profile
Olugbenga ADANIKIN

Olugbenga is an Investigative Reporter with The ICIR. Do you have a scoop? Shoot him an email at oadanikin@icirnigeria.org. Twitter Handle: @OluAdanikin

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Reps to meet with Buhari Thursday on ASUU strike

  THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the principal officers of...
Environment

 [INVESTIGATION] After spending N70m, contractor ‘shabbily executed’ Sokoto roads

By ABDULRASHEED Hammad To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo and Fakon Idi...
News

TESLA’s CEO gets ready to take over Twitter

TESLA's CEO Elon Musk has reversed his decision to buy Twitter again. This time,...
Education

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC for LASUSTECH

THE Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Professor Olumuyiwa Omotola...
Health

In Bauchi, FG’s BHCPF is rescuing vulnerable Nigerians, but many are yet to benefit

By Susan Edeh Despite the Federal Government’s intervention in providing support to Nigerians at the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleReps to meet with Buhari Thursday on ASUU strike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.