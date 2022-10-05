Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC for LASUSTECH

THE Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Professor Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya as the substantive and pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu.

LASUSTECH is formerly known as Lagos State Polytechnic, (LASPOTECH). It became a university in February 2022 after an official request by the Lagos State government to the National Universities Commission (NUC) to boost the admission quota of students from the state who are desirous of university education.

Odusanya’s appointment as the substantive vice-chancellor of the university is effective September 29, 2022.

This is according to a statement signed by the Assistant Director (Public Affairs) of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Adesoye Oyelami, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The statement recalled that Sanwo-Olu, at the take-off of the new university, approved the appointment of the then substantive Rector of the former Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu , Dr Nurudeen Olaleye, as its acting Vice-Chancellor pending the selection and appointment of the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

It further revealed that the government noted that it had become imperative to appoint a substantive Vice-Chancellor for LASUSTECH to ensure there would be no void in the university’s leadership, and to maintain the necessary stability of the institution from time to time.

Odusanya was born on February 8, 1965. He is a Public and Community Health professor and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine (FMCPH). He holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Lagos.

Until his new appointment, he was a professor of Community and Primary Health in the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care in the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos State University.

While commending the former LASUSTECH acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, thanked him for using his experience and good managerial skills to set the new university on a good track.

He noted that posterity would judge him right as one of the foundation management heads of the university, adding that his efforts would pave the way for the new administration to start on a good pedestal.

The government has directed Olaleye to resume his duty post as LASPOTECH’s substantive Rector for the next three years and two months remaining for him to complete his tenure, the statement said.

Oyelami, clarifying this statement, explained that Olaleye would be rector for those polytechnic students still in the process of completing their education while the polytechnic transmuted into a university.

“He would be rector untill those that enter for Polytechnic programme now in 100 level would have completed their programmes. But there is no new admission into the polytechnic anymore,” he explained.