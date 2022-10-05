29.1 C
Abuja

Governors contribute to electoral violence in Nigeria – Oshiomhole

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FORMER Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that state governors often contribute to electoral violence in the country by arming unemployed youths with sophisticated guns.

Oshiomhole stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, October 4 while speaking at a citizens’ election dialogue organised by YIAGA Africa and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Channels Television.

He noted that there was little or nothing any security official could do if mass electorates decided to cause violence during an election.

He called on political parties to prevail over their supporters by reminding them that elections were not a do-and-die affair.

The former APC national chairman  said, “When I was a governor, and I mean this, you can ask former President Goodluck Jonathan, I did say at a meeting at the Villa that, sometimes, governors contribute to election violence because AK-47 is not as cheap as buying akara.

“And when you see many young men who are unemployed wielding AK-47s, who is providing them? So the political leadership has a responsibility, and we need to take that responsibility.

“If 500 voters choose to resort to violence, how many policemen do you want to deploy? Let us accept that as political parties, we agree that in the course of the campaigning, at every point, we must emphasise that this election is about freedom to choose, and what is more important is the process, not even the outcome.”

- Advertisement -

Noting that police sending two or 10 men to a location did not necessarily guarantee security, he added that free and fair elections did not solely rest with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While commending the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensure free and credible polls next year, he called on him to provide enough logistics and support for security operatives covering election matters.

“Escorting the materials to make sure they’re not hijacked by hoodlums is a function of security, and the president has a duty to ensure that the security forces are not only briefed, it must also ensure they must not be partisan but must have the support and logistics they need to discharge their responsibilities,” he said.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Columbia Journalism School offers schorlarship to its 2022 Sulzberger executive leadership program 

COLUMBIA Journalism School is inviting applications to its 2022 Sulzberger Executive Leadership programme.  The programme...
Politics and Governance

2023 election is of great concern to us – Northern group

A political and socio-cultural association of leaders in northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum...
Climate Change

Floods ravaged over 31,000 households in Yobe – SEMA

THE Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that over 31,000 households were...
News

2023: INEC reveals plans to deploy undercover agents to polling units

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed plans to deploy undercover agents to...
News

Imo govt approves promotion, free medical services for civil servants

THE governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodiinma, says it has approved promotions and free...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleColumbia Journalism School offers schorlarship to its 2022 Sulzberger executive leadership program 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.