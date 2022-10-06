Old video of Tinubu working out circulates with false claim

AN old video showing the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, working out on an automated pedal cycling machine, has resurfaced online with a false claim.

Tinubu had travelled to the United Kingdom on September 24 to take some rest, according to his campaign team.

The sudden trip has since generated speculations on whether Tinubu is medically fit for the presidential race.

His absence in the country at the time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on campaign activities also generated the #WhereIsTinubu hashtag on social media as his opponents claimed he was badly sick.

To douse the speculations over his health status, Tinubu posted a video of him working out on his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

His caption to the eight-second video read, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

- Advertisement -

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/qqPkgSDYjs — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 2, 2022

While controversies have continued to trail the video, another video of Tinubu was posted on Twitter by Tinubu Support Group @tsg2023 on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The video, archived here, has since garnered 6,004 views, 127 retweets, 38 quote tweets and 410 likes as of the time it was retrieved from Twitter.

The caption to the video read, “Another one from @officialABAT at his London home this morning.”

THE CLAIM

Claim that video shows Tinubu’s recent workout session at his London home.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

- Advertisement -

A keyword search on the veracity of the claim revealed that the video has been on the internet since 2013.

The video was uploaded on Youtube by one Gbenga Olorunpomi on September 22, 2013.

The caption to the video reads, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu getting his fitness back.”

The video was also traced to a discussion thread on Nairaland where the video was posted on September 23, 2013.

The topic of the thread reads, “Bola Tinubu shows off on exercise bike to confirm he is well.”

It was gathered that the video was released to prove the health status of Bola Tinubu following the speculations that he was badly sick at the time.

THE VERDICT

Claim that video shows Tinubu’s recent workout session at his London home is FALSE.

- Advertisement -

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the video has been on the internet since 2013.