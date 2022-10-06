27.1 C
Abuja

Old video of Tinubu working out circulates with false claim

Factcheck
Raji Olatunji
Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu
Advertisement

Related

Viral photo does not show Lagos deputy governor’s son at ‘Obidient’ rally

Video of Dino Melaye talking about Peter Obi goes viral under misleading context

Fact-checking Keyamo’s claims on Muslim-Muslim ticket, percentage of votes won by Atiku in 2019

[FACT-CHECK] Did US-funded labs in Nigeria lead to monkeypox outbreak?

[FACT- CHECK] Video shot 26 years before Queen Elizabeth II’s birth circulates online with...

Advertisement
Advertisement

AN old video showing the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, working out on an automated pedal cycling machine, has resurfaced online with a false claim.

Tinubu had travelled to the United Kingdom on September 24 to take some rest, according to his campaign team.

The sudden trip has since generated speculations on whether Tinubu is medically fit for the presidential race.

His absence in the country at the time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on campaign activities also generated the #WhereIsTinubu hashtag on social media as his opponents claimed he was badly sick.

To douse the speculations over his health status, Tinubu posted a video of him working out on his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

His caption to the eight-second video read, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

- Advertisement -

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

While controversies have continued to trail the video, another video of Tinubu was posted on Twitter by Tinubu Support Group @tsg2023 on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The video, archived here, has since garnered 6,004 views, 127 retweets, 38 quote tweets and 410 likes as of the time it was retrieved from Twitter.

The caption to the video read, “Another one from @officialABAT at his London home this morning.”

THE CLAIM

Claim that video shows Tinubu’s recent workout session at his London home.

Screenshot of the Twitter post with a false caption.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

- Advertisement -

A keyword search on the veracity of the claim revealed that the video has been on the internet since 2013.

The video was uploaded on Youtube by one Gbenga Olorunpomi on September 22, 2013.

The caption to the video reads, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu getting his fitness back.”

The video was also traced to a discussion thread on Nairaland where the video was posted on September 23, 2013.

The topic of the thread reads, “Bola Tinubu shows off on exercise bike to confirm he is well.”

It was gathered that the video was released to prove the health status of Bola Tinubu following the speculations that he was badly sick at the time.

THE VERDICT

Claim that video shows Tinubu’s recent workout session at his London home is FALSE.

- Advertisement -

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the video has been on the internet since 2013.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health

Meningitis kills 56 persons in Nigeria in nine months, says NCDC

MENINGITIS has killed 56 persons in Nigeria between January and October 5, the Nigeria...
Diaspora News

New visa guidelines for Nigerians travelling to Ethiopia 

ETHIOPIA has banned visa-on-arrival for Nigerians, effective immediately and travellers are now required to...
Factcheck

Viral photo does not show Lagos deputy governor’s son at ‘Obidient’ rally

By Lanre Olagunju A picture claiming that the son of Femi Hamzat, the deputy governor...
Tech and Innovation

Africa in space: 5 interesting reads on continent’s achievements, future

By Moina Spooner, The Conversation and Natasha Joseph, The Conversation Sputnik 1 was launched by...
Conflict and Security

Abductors release 23 remaining passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train

TERRORISTS who abducted passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train have freed the remaining 23 hostages...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMeningitis kills 56 persons in Nigeria in nine months, says NCDC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.