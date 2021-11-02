Anambra Election: Did Andy Uba sponsor the Prison Reform Bill?

— 1 min read

CANDIDATE of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming November 6, governorship election in Anambra, Andy Uba, says he sponsored the Prison Reform Bill.

He made the claim while reacting to assertions by the governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Charles Soludo, during a live debate organised by Arise TV and Enough is Enough (EiE) group.

Soludo had accused Uba of being docile on issues relating to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and agitations of the southeast people.

READ ALSO:

Anambra Election: Checking Soludo’s claim on winning global central bank governor award

Anambra governorship debate: Soludo’s claims on Anambra job status are true

Anambra election: CDD predicts voter apathy, says Soludo, Ozigbo candidates to beat

The Claim

- Advertisement -

Andy Uba sponsored the Prison Reform Bill

The Finding

The FactCheckHub found that Uba’s claim is true.

In 2011, Andy Uba contested for the seat of Anambra South Senatorial District under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

He was later declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after an initial legal tussle.

Aside from being a lawmaker in the 7th National Assembly, he also represented his constituent in the 8th Assembly. He was former Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior.

In August 2019, he told the media in an interview why he sponsored the bill which later changed the Nigerian Prisons Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

“The bill also empowers the State Comptroller of Prisons to reject additional prisoners where the prison in question is already filled to capacity.

- Advertisement -

“As the new name suggests, more emphasis will now be placed on correcting inmates through various skills acquisition programs such as tailoring, shoemaking, carpentry, computer engineering among others,” he stated in the interview.

A list of other bills sponsored and co-sponsored by the lawmaker can be found here.

The bill was later signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2019.

The Verdict

Based on the available findings, Andy Uba sponsored the Prison Reform Bill. Therefore, the claim is TRUE.