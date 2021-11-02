28.7 C
Anambra governorship debate: Soludo’s claims on Anambra job status are true

Charles Soludo
APGA candidate former CBN governor Chukwuma Soludo has the power of incumbency on his side

By Pamela Ephraim

A FORMER Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Chukwuma Soludo, during the Anambra State Governorship Debate on Monday, said the state had the lowest unemployment and underemployment rates in Nigeria.

Soludu, who is candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election slated for November 6, said  “Anambra State has the lowest unemployment of any state in Nigeria at 13 per cent and Anambra State has the lowest under-employment rate at 17 per cent of any state in Nigeria.”

He credited the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) as his source.

The claims

Anambra State has the lowest unemployment in Nigeria at 13 per cent as well as the lowest under-employment rate at 17 per cent in Nigeria.

The Findings

Data from the NBS show that the claims are true.

The most recent data as at the time of his statements are that of second quarter of 2020.

The NBS documents show that Anambra has the lowest rate of unemployment rate at 13.1 per cent. So also the lowest underemployment rate at 17 per cent.

THE VERDICT

The job data claims made by Chukwuma Soludo during the 2021 Anambra governorship debate are TRUE.

