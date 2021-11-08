32.8 C
Abuja

Anambra election: Kinsmen celebrate with Soludo on impending victory

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Charles Soludo
APGA candidate former CBN governor Chukwuma Soludo has the power of incumbency on his side

1min read

THE home of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, is bubbling with supporters and well-wishers felicitating with him over his lead in the Anambra gubernatorial election, which has been declared inconclusive.

The felicitation is happening across the town as Anambra residents await the final result of the election. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the results of 20 out of the 21 local government areas in the state, except Ihiala Local Government Area, where election will take place on Tuesday.

Reports say the crowd consists of political associates, youths and women in their hundreds.

Some of them say they are confident that Soludo will emerge as the winner at the end of the process.

One of them, Chinedu Ogubuiro, says he came to rejoice with Soludo ahead of INEC’s final result announcement.

“I am one of Soludo’s kinsmen and I want to be on ground to celebrate with him when INEC announce the results of the election,” he tells News Agency of Nigeria.

Another supporter, Chioma Ocha, says she is excited that Soludo, the next governor is from her community.

“We are here to show solidarity to our brother and son while we wait for INEC to announce the final result,”

“But I’m particularly happy that my town, Isuofia, will be producing the next governor of Anambra. That is a very big achievement,” she says.

Professor Charles Soludo, on his part, has appealed to the crowd to be calm as Anambarians await the results of the election.

