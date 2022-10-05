NDLEA, Interpol sign MoU over access to global criminal data records

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO), popularly known as Interpol, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on operations against drug-related activities.

The MoU was signed by the chairman/chief executive of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier-general, and endorsed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the National Central Bureau and Vice President, Interpol Africa, Garba Baba Umar.

According to a statement issued today by the NDLEA Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the development was to enable the anti-narcotics agency contribute to the pool of global criminal data.

It will also give the agency access to the records of 195 countries around the world for its operations.

At a brief ceremony at the NCB secretariat, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Marwa lamented how the drug scourge has continued to destroy lives, youths, families and communities.

He stressed that the business also fuels criminalities because perpetrators either consume illicit substances or use proceeds to fund their nefarious criminal activities.

“As we are after the drug cartels and barons, we are not under the illusion that they won’t be after us, but we are always steps ahead of them. This is why all security agencies must collaborate to fight the cartels, whether in Nigeria or anywhere in the world,” he was quoted as saying.

Umar called on all relevant stakeholders, especially security agencies to support the anti-narcotics agency, while assuring the public of the full support of Interpol at all times.