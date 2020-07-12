Power Minister, Mamman Sale directs contractors to return to site after ease of lockdown

MAMMAN Sale, Minister of Power has directed contractors handling various power projects across the country to remobilise to sites, insisting the lockdown by the Federal Government has been relaxed gradually for work to commence.

Sale gave this directive during an inspection visit to the new Gagarawa 2 by 60 mVA 132/33 kV substation being constructed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Jigawa State.

Speaking on the impact of the pandemic on the power sector, the minister said the sector is among the worst affected with the entire value chain directly or indirectly counting losses.

“I can tell you that the impact of the pandemic is huge on the sector, however, we have joined the government effort to restart the economy with the easing of the lockdown and opening of the interstate road,” he said.

“I direct all contractors handling power projects to return to sites and work assiduously to recover from the losses recorded during this lockdown.”

Data released by Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in 2017, shows that the country has over 1600 abandoned power projects in rural communities.

Nigeria would need an estimated $205 million for these projects to be completed, according to a report.

Speaking on the Gagarawa Substation, the Minister commended the contractors for their unrelenting dedication to the project.

He said the substation when completed will boost power supply in over seven local government areas in Jigawa State, including an industrial area.

Muhammadu Badaru, Executive Governor of Jigawa State who also joined the minister on the inspection tour commended the efforts of the minister for delivering the projects which had lingered for over 20 years.