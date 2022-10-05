29.1 C
10 Kaduna teachers killed, scores abducted in 2022 – Union

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
THE Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) has said more than 10 of its members have been killed by bandits in different parts of Kaduna State since the beginning of 2022.

The Kaduna State chairman of the union, Ishaya Dauda, disclosed this today at a world press conference in Kaduna as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 World Teachers’ Day with the theme, ‘The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers.’

The union said constant attacks against his members by bandits posed a major concern to the union, as his members can no longer discharge their duties freely due to fear of being kidnapped or killed.

It also said many of its members were in the custody of bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Kaura and Sanga local government areas of Kaduna State during the period under review.

The union called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai to use every means possible to secure the rescue of the teachers and other kidnap victims that are still in captivity.

It commended the Kaduna State government for the deployment of vigilante groups to secondary schools in vulnerable areas, which he noted was yielding positive results.

 

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

