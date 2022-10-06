ICIR’s reports win top two PWC awards

TWO reports by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (TheICIR) have won the seventh edition of the PwC Nigeria’s Media Excellence Awards.

The Awards celebrate and reward excellence in business reporting in Nigeria in four categories.

Winners of the awards were announced on Thursday, October 6.

A former News Editor with The ICIR, Odinnaka Anudu, won the first position in the SME category, while Olugbenga Adanikin, the newspaper’s Head of Investigations, clinched the second.

Anudu’s entry was titled: As Nigerian Government slumbers, N144 billion Aba shoe industry crawls, while Adanikin’s entry was captioned: Sabon Gari: Despite multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36 million yearly on generators.

Both reporters, with vast experience in the industry, are multiple-award-winning journalists.

Other categories for the awards are Tax & Fiscal Policy, Finance & Capital Markets, and Business & Economy Reporting.

Kunle Adebajo of HumAngle won the Business and Economy Reporting category, while Ibrahim Adeyemi of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism Nigeria (FIJ) came second.

Tunde Ajaja of The Punch clinched first in the Tax Reporting category, and Collins Nweze of The Nation was a runner-up.

Isaac Isaac Anyogu won the Finance & Capital Markets Reporting category, and Ronald Adamolekun of Premium Times took the second position.