22.1 C
Abuja

ICIR’s reports win top two PWC awards

Media NewsNews
Marcus Fatunmole
PwC-Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TWO reports by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (TheICIR) have won the seventh edition of the PwC Nigeria’s Media Excellence Awards.

The Awards celebrate and reward excellence in business reporting in Nigeria in four categories.

Winners of the awards were announced on Thursday, October 6.

A former News Editor with The ICIR, Odinnaka Anudu, won the first position in the SME category, while Olugbenga Adanikin, the newspaper’s Head of Investigations, clinched the second.

Anudu’s entry was titled: As Nigerian Government slumbers, N144 billion Aba shoe industry crawls, while Adanikin’s entry was captioned: Sabon Gari: Despite multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36 million yearly on generators.

Both reporters, with vast experience in the industry, are multiple-award-winning journalists.

Odinaka Anudu and Gbenga Adanikin won the SME category of the PwC Nigeria’s Media Excellence Awards

Other categories for the awards are Tax & Fiscal Policy, Finance & Capital Markets, and Business & Economy Reporting. 

- Advertisement -

Kunle Adebajo of HumAngle won the Business and Economy Reporting category, while Ibrahim Adeyemi of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism Nigeria (FIJ) came second.

Tunde Ajaja of The Punch clinched first in the Tax Reporting category, and Collins Nweze of The Nation was a runner-up.

Isaac Isaac Anyogu won the Finance & Capital Markets Reporting category, and Ronald Adamolekun of Premium Times took the second position.

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Parties

Tinubu returns from UK

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the...
Education

Strike: ASUU, FG reject out-of-court settlement offer

THE FEDERAL government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) could not settle...
Judiciary

Court grants MRA permission to challenge NBC’s non-disclosure of licence fees payment

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted Media Rights Agenda (MRA) permission to...
Factcheck

Claim by Lagos APC women leader that Tinubu never spent more than two weeks abroad FALSE

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) women leader in Lagos State, Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has claimed...
Climate Change

FRSC advises travellers to shun Lokoja-Abuja highway for alternative routes

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists and commuters travelling to and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTinubu returns from UK

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.