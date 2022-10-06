22.1 C
World Photography Organization seeks entries to its Sony world photography awards

Blessing Otoibhi
THE World Photography Organization is accepting entries for its annual Sony World Photography Awards. 

Participants can submit work for judging in one of four categories: professional, open, student, and youth (ages 12 to 19). 

The winner in the professional category will receive a cash prize of  US$25,000, while the open category winner will receive US$5,000. 

Professional, amateur, and young photographers can submit their work to this contest. 

In addition, all winners, including the youth winner, will receive photo equipment from Sony, a trophy, a certificate, and global press exposure. The winners’ entries will be presented at the World Photo London exhibition. 

The organiser says, “The Awards are regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious photography competitions by elevating photographers’ careers, from established to emerging since it started 16 years ago.”

The deadline for the submission of entries for the student competition is November 30, 2022, while the youth entry is January 6, 2023.

For the professional competition, the deadline is January 13, 2023. 

All interested participants can submit entries here.

 

 

  

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

