Tinubu returns from UK

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
File photo: Bola Tinubu
THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has returned to the country after weeks in the United Kingdom.

Tinubu’s plane arrived at the Abuja international airport at about 6:00 p.m.

In a tweet on Thursday, presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, said Tinubu had returned to Abuja.

He said, “Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja from London.”

The flagbearer of the ruling party has been away from the country for the last few days.

The sudden trip has since generated speculations on whether Tinubu is medically fit for the presidential race.

His absence in the country at the time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lifted the ban on campaign activities also generated the #WhereIsTinubu hashtag on social media as his opponents claimed he was badly sick.

To douse the speculations over his health status, Tinubu posted a video of him working out on his verified Twitter handle @officialABAT on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

His caption to the eight-second video read, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

