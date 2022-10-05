2023: Six APC governors meet NWC over campaign council crisis

SIX governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) are reported to have met today over the crisis rocking the campaign council.

The National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, led the NWC members to the crucial meeting held at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

It was gathered that the closed-door meeting was aimed at resolving disagreements relating to the composition of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The meeting is coming after the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, met with other campaign members on Tuesday, October 4 in Abuja.

The six state governors in attendance were those of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar; Plateau, Simon Lalong; Niger, Sani Bello; and Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule.

The main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier mocked the ruling APC and other parties, saying they were not ready for the 2023 general elections despite the crisis it was facing itself.

It was also gathered that the APC would formally flag off its 2023 presidential election campaign on Monday, October 10, in Abuja.

