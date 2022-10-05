Columbia Journalism School offers schorlarship to its 2022 Sulzberger executive leadership program 

COLUMBIA Journalism School is inviting applications to its 2022 Sulzberger Executive Leadership programme.

The programme aims to train news leaders to lead innovation and solve strategic business challenges in a time of rapid transformation, uncertainty, and opportunity.

Fellows in this five-month low-residency programme will spend three weeks at the Columbia Journalism School in New York City, starting with a 10-day residency from January 2, 2023, to January 13, 2023.

The school says that to support the programme, the Google News Initiative is sponsoring four scholarships for news leaders to attend.

Under-represented news leaders are eligible for scholarships to attend a leadership programme.

Fellows will then work on their projects and assignments back at their organisations and attend a weekly virtual cohort meeting. Fellows will return for one final week of residency, May 22 to 26, 2023.

The scholarship covers tuition, as well as travel costs to New York City for the residency weeks.

The submission of the application deadline is October 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.