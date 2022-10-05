29.1 C
Abuja

Columbia Journalism School offers schorlarship to its 2022 Sulzberger executive leadership program 

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Columbia University in the City of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

COLUMBIA Journalism School is inviting applications to its 2022 Sulzberger Executive Leadership programme. 

The programme aims to train news leaders to lead innovation and solve strategic business challenges in a time of rapid transformation, uncertainty, and opportunity. 

Fellows in this five-month low-residency programme will spend three weeks at the Columbia Journalism School in New York City, starting with a 10-day residency from January 2, 2023, to January 13, 2023. 

The school says that to support the programme, the Google News Initiative is sponsoring four scholarships for news leaders to attend. 

Under-represented news leaders are eligible for scholarships to attend a leadership programme. 

Fellows will then work on their projects and assignments back at their organisations and attend a weekly virtual cohort meeting. Fellows will return for one final week of residency, May 22 to 26, 2023. 

The scholarship covers tuition, as well as travel costs to New York City for the residency weeks.  

- Advertisement -

The submission of the application deadline is October 21, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Politics and Governance

2023 election is of great concern to us – Northern group

A political and socio-cultural association of leaders in northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum...
Climate Change

Floods ravaged over 31,000 households in Yobe – SEMA

THE Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that over 31,000 households were...
News

2023: INEC reveals plans to deploy undercover agents to polling units

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed plans to deploy undercover agents to...
News

Imo govt approves promotion, free medical services for civil servants

THE governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodiinma, says it has approved promotions and free...
Political Parties

2023: Six APC governors meet NWC over campaign council crisis

SIX governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and some members of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023 election is of great concern to us – Northern group

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.