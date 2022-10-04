30 C
Abuja

Sanwo-Olu set to incease salaries of Lagos civil servants

Raji Olatunji
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
THE Lagos state government has announced a salary increase for its over 100,000-strong workforce.

The governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this today during a working visit to the office of the state Head of Service in Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu promised the crowd of workers who were on ground that the salary increase would be above the Federal government’s minimum wage standard.

The governor also pledged to settle all the outstanding backlog of pensions by the end of October.

“We know there is inflation and high cost of living in the country, but we are determined to cushion the effects on our workers and residents.

“Last month (September), I instructed the Head of Service and the Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions to work out modalities for a salary increase for the entire over 100,000 of public service workforce,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He added, “We are capable of doing this. Lagos leads while others follow in Nigeria. In salary increment, we are leading again.

“We are going to reflect the popular ‘Buga’ slogan in the payment of salaries. We are not going to wait for the Federal government’s minimum wage increase.”

 

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

