Former NMA president, Enabulele, heads World Medical Association

THE inauguration of the president-elect of the World Medical Association (WMA), Osahon Enabulele, will take place on Friday during the annual General Assembly of the association holding from October 5-8 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Berlin, Germany.

Enabulele, a former president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), was elected president of the WMA last October by participating national medical associations all over the world, making him the first West African physician to hold the position since the global body was established in 1947.

In a tweet posted on Monday, the president-elect wrote, “Landed safely in Berlin, Germany, ahead of my inauguration as president of the World Medical Association.”

Enabulele, who has been a member of the Executive Committee of the WMA since 2019 and holds a Masters degree in Health Planning and Management, is the chief consultant family physician at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH); coordinator, Coalition of African National Medical Associations (CANMA) since 2017; and president, Commonwealth Medical Association since 2019.

He is a former member of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) from 2013 to 2014, and a former member of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria Disciplinary Tribunal from 2013-2014.

During his tenure as president of the NMA, he fought for the unconditional recall and reinstatement of 788 physicians who were unjustly dismissed from public service by the Lagos State Government of Nigeria in 2012, and pushed for the passage of Nigeria’s 2012 National Health Bill (NHB).

His efforts contributed to the enactment of Nigeria’s first comprehensive national legal framework for the regulation, development and management of health system (National Health Act 2014).

- Advertisement -

Enabulele also instituted the NMA regular monthly conduct of free comprehensive medical missions and health outreaches, which provided access to free medical care to thousands of indigent Nigerians.

The new MWA president is a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP), the Nigerian Medical Association (FNMA) and a Life Member of the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA), among others.

He is also a public affairs and policy analyst, an impactful speaker and a prolific writer.

The Head of the World Health Organisation Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence, Chikwe Ihekweazu, who was the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, is the keynote speaker at the General Assembly on Saturday.