El-Rufai condemns lynching of herders in Kaduna

KADUNA State governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the murder of two persons by a mob in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA).

In a statement issued today by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan, the governor expressed concern over the violent action.

He appealed to families of the deceased to remain calm, and ordered security operatives to carry out investigations and identify perpetrators of the act.

“The government of Kaduna State is not against commentaries on security challenges.

“The government’s position remains that individuals and groups with useful information should liaise with security agencies, rather than expose citizens to extreme danger through supposed advocacy,” the statement read.

The statement noted that lawful methods were the only acceptable means of addressing suspected criminal cases, and called for recourse to constituted authority on such issues.

El-Rufai also directed the ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to partner with the military, police and State Security Service (SSS) to reach out to families of the deceased and avoid counter-attacks.

He cautioned against such acts of self-help, and condemned stereotyping, which he noted could result in violence.

A mob had seized two herders from security personnel in the state and burnt them based on claims that they were linked with banditry.