2023: Ondo senator loses re-election bid, blames Mimiko

PATRICK Akinyelure, a two-term senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, has blamed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Ondo State governor Olusegun Mimiko for his loss at the party’s primary on Monday.

Akinyelure while addressing journalists at the end of the exercise, admitted that the election was free and fair but attributed his loss to alleged gang up against him by delegates that acted under the instructions of the ex-governor.

He lamented that despite his contributions and what he has done in the senatorial district, he was still voted out by the delegates on the instructions of some party leaders.

“As a ranking senator and with all I have done for them in Ondo Central Senatorial District, the three ad-hoc delegates that favours Olusegun Mimiko, they gave instructions to them to vote me out. I am happy for this but I know my God will never fail.

“I know what I am talking about. We have six local governments in the Central, by the grace of God I am still a sitting Senator.

“The election was so transparent but I know that with the volume of what I have done for Ondo Central Senatorial District, I did not expect to be paid this way. But I have a destiny that nobody can stop,” he said.

Akinyelure got 58 votes in the election which was won by Ifedayo Adedipe with 82 votes.

In the same vein, the state’s former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi has won the PDP’s Senate ticket for Ondo South Senatorial District.

He also defeated the incumbent senator representing the district, Nicholas Tofowomo, to clinch the ticket.

Ajayi polled 78 votes to defeat Tofowomo, who got 74 votes.