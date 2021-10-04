Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

— 1min read

FACEBOOK, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms have been hit by major global outages, affecting tens of thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The social media giants confirmed the outage with messages posted on Twitter.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the official Twitter accounts said.

Users trying to access Facebook in affected areas were greeted with the message: “Something went wrong. We’re working on it, and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram users, who tried to use the application on desktops, received a ‘5XX server error’ message.

The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app,” and it was working on restoring access.

The company did not say what might be causing the outage.

Downdetector, which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a more significant number of users.

WhatsApp was also down for over 35,000 users, while Facebook Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users.

Facebook had experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July.