24.1 C
Abuja

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Social Media
Image by HeikoAL

Related

1min read

FACEBOOK, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms have been hit by major global outages, affecting tens of thousands of users, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The social media giants confirmed the outage with messages posted on Twitter.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the official Twitter accounts said.

Users trying to access Facebook in affected areas were greeted with the message: “Something went wrong. We’re working on it, and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram users, who tried to use the application on desktops, received a ‘5XX server error’ message.

The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app,” and it was working on restoring access.

- Advertisement -

The company did not say what might be causing the outage.

Downdetector, which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a more significant number of users.

WhatsApp was also down for over 35,000 users, while Facebook Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users.

Facebook had experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

FACEBOOK, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms have been hit by major global outages, affecting tens...
News

Police arrest two kidnappers at point of ransom collection

TWO suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Police while trying to pick up...
News

I didn’t say IPOB is responsible for the killings in South-East -Nwodo

FORMER President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Nnia Nwodo said there was no time he accused...
Big Investigation

Pandora Papers: Inside Peter Obi’s secret businesses – and how he broke the law

By Adebayo HASSAN This report is one of the multi-part publications from Pandora Papers, a...
Featured News

Joe Igbokwe blames IPOB over Anambra home attack

SPECIAL Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources Joe Igbokwe,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice arrest two kidnappers at point of ransom collection

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.