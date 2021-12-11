35.1 C
Abuja

Fact -Check: Dana Air’s claim that fares on Asaba, Owerri, Enugu routes are N18,000 is deceptive

Breaking NewsBusiness and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Dana Airline
Dana Air Photo Source: Daily Independent Newspaper

Related

2mins read

DANA AIR claimed on Friday that it had slashed airfares for passengers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos to N18,000, but The ICIR’s fact-check shows that it is deceptive and misleading.

The price slash, according to Dana Air, was valid between December 11 and 31, 2021, according to a statement forwarded to our correspondent on Friday and a telephone interview with the airline  on Saturday .

Dana Air flight from Owerri to Lagos  

The airline revealed its decision to slash the airfares during a courtesy visit by AHS Aviation Handling Services Nigeria Limited to Dana Air’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sukhjinder Mann.

Dana Air from Asaba to Lagos

”As part of efforts to celebrate our customers this yuletide, we have introduced N18,000 flash sales for our customers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos and this will be on till 31st December, 2021.”

The airline did not specify the class of airfare slashed to N18,000 but presented the information to the general public as if all classes could be booked at that rate.

The ICIR fact-check, however, shows that Dana flight from Owerri to Lagos for December 15, four days after the ‘flash price,’ goes as high as N32,400 for the economy class and N117,000 for the business flexible class.

For Asaba to Lagos flight on December 16, the price of economy class is N32,4000 with economy saver reaching N44,100 and business saver at N95,400.

Dana Air’s Enugu to Lagos flight
- Advertisement -

Enugu to Lagos is not different. On December 15, economy class costs N40,500 while business saver is priced at N95,400

The only period the economy class is priced at N18,000, as found by our correspondent, is on December 22/23, with other classes also as high as the previous days.

The ICIR contacted the company to explain why its press statement on Friday contradicts what is on its website.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Dana Air Spokesman Kingsley Ezenwa said the price slash was on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The flash sales are expected to begin December 11 to December 31st. It is there in the press statement. You can check that. The price slash to N18,000 is for only 40- 50 per cent of the airline capacity after which the fare moves to the next class.

“It is only for economy and not business class. We could have put the fare at N23,000, but seats are far expensive than that. We slammed it on N18,000 to make everyone fly, not many airlines do that. We opened the slot to accommodate 40-50 per cent of the total bookings and it depends on when you book. If you are not smart enough, someone else would snatch up the offer just like how it goes for Jumia Black Friday where the flash sales are limited. When someone doesn’t meet the price at 18,000, they may think it is a scam,” he explained.

However, Dana Air did not provide these explanations to Nigerians on Friday. A woman, who gave her name as Miracle, a fashion designer and cook, expressed shock over that.

- Advertisement -

“I went to the website to book it myself on Saturday, but I saw different rates. The airline should just have explained all the details, but, maybe, left the details to attract customers. This is something a consumer protection agency should have taken up.”

 

Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Conflict and Security

Gloomy days reign for Kagara families 87 days after kidnap of 38 residents 

IN this report, The ICIR’s Lukman Abolade visited Kagara town in Niger State, where...
Energy and Power

Millions sunk in wasteful, fictitious electrification projects in Bauchi North

By Haruna Mohammed Salisu MOHAMMED Alhassan is the District Head of Kubdiya community in Gamawa...
News

Northern youths lament insecurity, say region is bleeding

YOUTHS, under the aegis of Concerned Northern Nigerian Groups, have lamented the deteriorating insecurity...
Health and Environment

COVID-19, poverty worsening gender-based violence in Nigeria – SFH

THE Society for Family Health (SFH) has blamed economic downturns and biting effects of...
Breaking News

Fact -Check: Dana Air’s claim that fares on Asaba, Owerri, Enugu routes are N18,000 is deceptive

DANA AIR claimed on Friday that it had slashed airfares for passengers travelling from...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAgain, Emirates suspends Nigerian flights over diplomatic row
Next articleCOVID-19, poverty worsening gender-based violence in Nigeria – SFH

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.