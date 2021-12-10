Dana slashes airfares to N18,000 on Asaba, Owerri, Enugu routes

— 1 min read

DANA AIR has slashed airfares to N18,000 for passengers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos this December.

The price slash is valid till December 31, 2021, according to a statement forwarded to our correspondent on Friday.

The airline revealed this during a courtesy visit by AHS Aviation Handling Services Nigeria Limited to Dana Air’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sukhjinder Mann.

The statement read, “Having spent 13 years in the industry, our desire is to continue to improve on our operational efficiency while offering our guests seamless flight service, quality 24/7 customer service, onboard service and affordable fares.

”As part of efforts to celebrate our customers this yuletide, we have introduced N18,000 flash sales for our customers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos and this will be on till 31st December, 2021.”

According to the Director of Aviation Handling Services (AHS) Sam Oluwole, “We are here to welcome Mr Sukhjinder Mann back to the Nigerian Aviation industry and to discuss challenges in the ground handling sector of the industry, business opportunities, infrastructure limitation of the airports and to assure him of our readiness and availability to support Dana Air at all times.”

“Mr Sukhjinder Mann is a Ground Handling Veteran, and has worked in various top management capacities in so many countries around the world including Africa and Europe and coming back to Nigeria to join the Management team of Dana Air as DCEO, speaks volumes of how Dana places a premium on appointing highly experienced professionals in the management of its affairs.”

The Dana Air DCEO Sukhjinder Mann, while commenting on the visit, thanked the team from the AHS aviation handling company for the show of support, while reassuring them of Dana Air’s commitment to support the government’s ongoing effort to revamp the economy and make the industry viable