FACT CHECK: Does Ghana have 200 cases of Coronavirus?

A recent post shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Jeremy Weate, with over 13,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform, claiming that Ghana has up to 200 cases of Coronavirus has cast added another twist to series of fake information about the novel virus.

In his now deleted tweet, Weate, whose Twitter bio shows as someone with interest in natural resource governance and mainstreaming psychedelic healing, shared a link to a report by Bloomberg which focuses on the decisive measures being taken by Ghana to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, in captioning the report, Weate, stated that Ghana now has up to 200 cases of Coronavirus and travelers from overseas are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Weate’s tweet is a direct contrast from the the report which he shared as his source of information.

In its report, Bloomberg revealed that Ghana has shut its borders especially against countries that have over 200 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, in attempt to arrest the spread of the virus in the country.

“Ghana is closing its borders to travelers from countries with more than 200 cases of the coronavirus as the West African nation seeks to prevent contagion of the disease,” the report stated.

Currently, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), Ghana, has only two confirmed cases of Coronavirus and both cases are imported.

On March 12, Ghana’s ministry of health released a press statement in which he revealed that the country had gotten two confirmed cases of the virus.

In the statement, it was stated that the two patients had come from Norway and Turkey, and had tested to positive to the virus following a test carried out at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research centre.

So far, 17 African countries have recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19, with South Africa, Algeria and Senegal having the highest number of cases; 38, 37 and 21, respectively.