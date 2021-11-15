34 C
Abuja

Fact-checking mentorship program offers grant

Blessing Otoibhi
THE International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at the Poynter Institute in partnership with Meta is inviting applications for the Global Fact-checking Mentorship Program.

The program aims at matching signatories to the IFCN with demonstrated expertise in specific topics with other signatory organisations with an interest in enhancing skill sets in those areas.

Fact-checking organisations can participate in the mentorship program that will distribute US$450,000 in grant support to mentors and mentees.

IFCN says applicants must define their area of expertise and intended audience for impact.

The partner says it is pleased to announce the launch of a global mentorship program that would leverage the expertise of member organisations in the peer-to-peer exchange of information.

These programs will later be scaled to be offered to the wider IFCN community; deliverables for scaled training can include webinars, online courses, case studies, etc.

Mentorship topics will include detecting misinformation on social media, communicating fact checks with innovative formats, industry collaboration, media literacy, training and operations, health and science misinformation.

Selected mentors will receive US$50,000 and selected mentees will receive US$5,000 upon completion of the training, IFCN added.

The application deadline is December 3, 2021, and interested applicants can fill the form here.

