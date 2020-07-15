Fahim Saleh, founder of Gokada, Lagos motorcycling startup murdered in US

FAHIM Saleh, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Gokada, a motorcycle-hailing company in Lagos, was found dead in his New York apartment as his body was dismembered, according to the New York Daily News.

The 33-year-old Bangladeshi -American tech entrepreneur was found dead in his $2.25 million Manhattan condo.

His arms and legs below the knees were removed, and body parts were put in plastic bags on the property.

The police found an electric saw near his headless body.

Since the ban on the operation of motorcycle taxis by the Lagos State Government in January, the company has been faced with massive layoffs and financial setbacks.

Officers of the New York Police Department, NYPD, made the discovery in a building on E. Houston St. at Suffolk St. on the Lower Eastside about 3:30 pm, after his sister visited his house on Tuesday because she had not seen her brother all day put a call across to 911.

However, NYPD spokesperson Carlos Nieves confirmed that though, his body was decapitated they were not removed from the scene.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms, and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” he said.

The report hinted that elevator surveillance camera might have captured the victim’s last moments, as it shows the victim stepping into the elevator followed by a second man, dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat and a mask over his face.

Saleh got his first break after creating a prank-calling website he called PrankDial whose revenue was estimated at $2 million in 2012 before setting up a venture capital firm, Adventure Capital, which invests in startup companies in developing nations.

He described himself as a self-made entrepreneur from a young age who loved gadgets and video games in a series of his posts on Medium.

The website developer turned venture capitalist described by Daily Mail UK as the “Elon Musk of the developing world” will be remembered fondly for bringing tech companies into nations like Nigeria and Indonesia.