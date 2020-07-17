Gokada founder, Saleh’s personal assistant in police custody over ‘gruesome’ murder

Tyrese Haspil, the personal assistant to the murdered founder of Gokada in Nigeria, Fahim Saleh is in police custody in connection with the murder of his former boss.

According to CNN, Haspil is being held in the custody of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in connection to Saleh’s murder.

Hapsil was alleged of dismembering the remains of his former boss with an electric saw when Saleh’s sister rang the doorbell of the deceased residence in Manhattan, New York.

The assistant was said to be on a repayment plan for owing Saleh about ‘tens of thousands of dollar’, CNN reported.

The ICIR had reported how authorities found the decapitated remains of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his apartment.

The NYPD spokesperson, Carlos Nieves, said the elevator surveillance camera might have captured the victim’s last moments.

Nieves report stated that the surveillance showed the victim stepping into the elevator followed by a second man, dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat and a mask over his face.

Saleh during his lifetime was a tech enthusiast who invested into technologies in Nigeria, Columbia and Bangladesh.

His investment in Nigeria, Gokada was worth $5.3 million in seed funding and before a ban on motorcycles in Lagos state hired over 800 drivers according to CNN.

His parent reportedly said Saleh’s death came as a shock to the family as they have lost a loved one.

They described him as a ‘brilliant and innovative mind’ that never left anyone behind in his tech journey.