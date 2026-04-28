Faleke picks N100m APC presidential forms for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid

A MEMBER of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, on Tuesday, April 28, picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The forms, valued at N100 million, were presented to Faleke at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu.

Faleke, the founder of the Tinubu Support Groups, received the forms on behalf of the president as the ruling party opened the sale of nomination forms for aspirants seeking elective offices in the 2027 polls.

The APC had fixed the cost of the presidential nomination process at N100 million, comprising N30 million for the Expression of Interest form and N70 million for the Nomination form.

Under the timetable released by the ruling party, the sale of forms began on April 25 and will close on May 2, while submission of completed forms is expected to end on May 4.

Screening of presidential aspirants is scheduled for May 9, with the screening results to be released on May 11. Appeals arising from the screening exercise will hold between May 12 and May 13.

The APC presidential primary is fixed for May 15 and 16, while governorship primaries are slated for May 23.

The ruling party also pegged governorship nomination forms at N50 million, Senate forms at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, and State House of Assembly forms at N6 million.

INEC timetable

The development came amid INEC’s revised timetable for political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The electoral commission recently extended the deadline for the submission of political parties’ registers of members from April 21 to May 10, 2026, following concerns raised by political parties over the earlier deadline.

INEC said the adjustment was made to comply with Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026, which requires political parties to submit their membership registers at least 21 days before their primaries.

The commission also approved a window for parties to conduct their primaries between April 23 and May 30, stressing that strict compliance with the revised schedule was necessary to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process.

The extension is expected to give parties, including the APC, more time to complete internal processes ahead of the general election.

Tinubu re-election bid

Tinubu, who was elected president in 2023 under the APC platform, is seeking a second term in office amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 election.

His re-election bid came as opposition politicians across the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) continued efforts to build alliances capable of challenging the ruling party.

However, most opposition political parties have been embroiled in crises, and they are blaming the APC for instigating the turmoil.

The ICIR reported that the ADC is currently expressing fears over its possible exclusion from the 2027 polls.

Within the APC, several state chapters and party stakeholders have already endorsed Tinubu for a second term. They described continuity as necessary for ongoing economic reforms initiated by his government.

The ICIR reports that Tinubu’s first term has been marked by widespread hardship, rising hunger, worsening insecurity, and deep economic struggles, largely driven by the removal of fuel subsidy, naira devaluation, soaring inflation, and the high cost of living that have left many Nigerians battling daily for survival.

While the administration insists its reforms are laying the foundation for long-term stability, critics argued that ordinary citizens continue to bear the heaviest burden of the policies.